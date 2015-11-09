Former BMA Scotland chairman Dr Brian Keighley dies

Image caption Dr Keighley worked in Balfron for 38 years

A leading doctors' representative and champion of minimum pricing for alcohol has died suddenly at the age of 67.

Dr Brian Keighley died at his home in Balfron, Stirlingshire, where he had served as a GP for the local community throughout his 38-year career.

Dr Keighley was chairman of the British Medical Association in Scotland from 2009 until last year.

He was described by colleagues as "a caring and deeply committed doctor".

Dr Keighley combined his GP and BMA work with a number of other roles with the Forth Valley Health Board, and as a justice of the peace in Stirling.

Image caption Dr Keighley was chairman of the BMA for five years

He also played a key role in the BMA's prominent support for the Scottish government's drive for the minimum pricing of alcohol.

Dr Keighley was made an MBE in a ceremony earlier this year for services to healthcare.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Dr Keighley, saying on Twitter: "So sorry to hear this. I worked with Brian when I was Health Secretary & he was a strong champion of GPs and the NHS."

The current chairman of BMA Scotland, Dr Peter Bennie, said: "Dr Keighley made an immense contribution to the health service and healthcare in his lifetime, both in a prominent national leadership role for the BMA providing thoughtful, articulate and constructive advice and also at the heart of his local community.

"He was a passionate advocate for health professionals, improving the health of the population and the quality of healthcare services across Scotland and the UK.

"His sage advice, counsel and extensive knowledge of health service issues will be sorely missed."