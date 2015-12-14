Image copyright PA Image caption Beavers have already been released in a controlled project in Argyll

Ecologists are warning the debate on "rewilding" is becoming increasingly polarised, and say chances to improve biodiversity could be lost as a result.

The issue will be discussed at the British Ecological Society's annual meeting in Edinburgh on Monday.

Species reintroduced to Scotland in recent decades include the white tailed eagle, the red kite and the beaver.

A final decision on whether beavers should remain in the wild is to be made by the Scottish government.

About 1,000 ecologists will gather in Edinburgh for the annual meeting.

Delegates will hear details from some of the 16 rewilding projects in the UK.

Concerns include the transformation of ecosystems to allow rewilding and environmental changes caused by its implementation.

'Opportunity for conservation'

Dr Nathalie Pettorelli of the Zoological Society of London is organising the session on rewilding.

Dr Pettorelli believes the issue stirs strong emotions with members of the public, landowners, farmers and campaigners, and wants science to be at the heart of decision-making.

She said: "Rewilding is an opportunity for conservation, but it needs to be informed by science to optimize chances of success. I want ecologists and social scientists to engage with rewilding, rather than letting it thrive in non-scientific arenas.

"We need to engage to prevent the debate from becoming polarised."

One the experts due to speak at the event is Dr Calum Brown from the University of Edinburgh.

He believes public interest represents a major opportunity for rewilding, but competing interests must be acknowledged and accommodated.

He added: "Since the last ice age, Scotland has gained and then lost a remarkable variety of species. There is now increasing interest in restoring some of this lost biodiversity and establishing rewilded areas where natural processes can once again occur uninterrupted.

"However, there are many other interests at play in modern Scotland, and restoration projects must take account of their social, political, economic and environmental contexts if they are to be successful."