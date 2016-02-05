Your pictures of Scotland: 29 Jan - 5 Feb

  • 5 February 2016

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 January and 5 February.

  • St Andrews Neil Cunningham Dobson

    St Andrews in between snow flurries on Saturday. Photo by Neil Cunningham Dobson. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

  • Dunning Pat Bullock

    Pat Bullock sent in this photo of snow in Dunning, Perthshire.

  • Scarlet elf cup Duncan Buchanan

    Scarlet elf cups adorned this branch on the Strathkelvin Walkway. Duncan Buchanan, from Lenzie, noticed them near Lennoxtown.

  • Swans Colin Fisher

    Swans at sunrise by Whiting Bay on the Isle of Arran. Colin Fisher was on an early morning cycle ride around the island.

  • New Lanark Philip Mcginty

    Philip Mcginty sent in this photo of New Lanark on a winter's morning.

  • Comrie Geraldine Fraser

    Geraldine Fraser sent in this photo of Comrie.

  • Cyclocross Gordon Stewart

    Gordon Stewart watched a Scottish cyclocross event at Chatelherault Country Park, Hamilton.

  • Mellon Udrigle Graham Horler

    Graham Horler, from Wiltshire, visited Mellon Udrigle beach.

  • Mandarin duck Jacqui Traquair

    This visitor to Edinburgh's Figgate Park seemed far from home to Jacqui Traquair.

  • Nacreous clouds Jeanette Stafford

    Nacreous clouds gave Tuesday morning's sunrise, over Glasgow, a mother of pearl effect. Photo by Jeanette Stafford from Bearsden.

  • Grangemouth Richard Teed

    Grangemouth had another worldly feel to it on Tuesday morning. Richard Teed, from Alva, said he had a "kaleidoscopic journey" to work.

  • Wallace Monument Jackson Philip

    Nacreous clouds over the Wallace Monument on Tuesday morning. Jackson was on his way to school with mum Sharon Philip.

  • Deer Paula Davidson

    Uninvited visitors made themselves at home in Paula Davidson's garden in Comrie. Photo sent in by Martin Naismith.

  • Kirkcaldy beach Alina McLeary

    Sunshine greeted Alina McLeary, from Kirkcaldy, when she went to walk her dog on the beach.

  • Sheriffmuir Graeme Conlan

    Graeme Conlan, from Alva, was in Sheriffmuir.

  • Strathclyde Loch John Dyer

    The sun set over Strathclyde Loch, watched by John Dyer from Motherwell.

  • Ben Nevis Bill Cameron

    A snow-capped Ben Nevis is on the right. Bill Cameron, from Lochaber, was running along Blar a' Chaorainn on Sunday.

  • Lady's Tower, Fife William Hardie

    Lady's Tower was a stopping point for a walk along the Fife Coastal path between Elie and St. Monans. William Hardie was on holiday from California.

  • Polar Stratospheric clouds caused by the strong winds of Storm Henry and ice crystals in the lower Daniel Cameron

    A brooding sky signalled the arrival of Storm Henry on Monday. Photo by Daniel Cameron from Patna.

  • Clackmannanshire bridge Derek Sime

    Clackmannanshire bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Derek Sime from Stirling.

  • Snow in Selkirk Bill Miller

    Snow in Selkirk. Bill Miller, from Alloa, was there on Saturday.

