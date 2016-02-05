Your pictures of Scotland: 29 Jan - 5 Feb
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 January and 5 February.
Neil Cunningham Dobson
St Andrews in between snow flurries on Saturday. Photo by Neil Cunningham Dobson.
Pat Bullock
Pat Bullock sent in this photo of snow in Dunning, Perthshire.
Duncan Buchanan
Scarlet elf cups adorned this branch on the Strathkelvin Walkway. Duncan Buchanan, from Lenzie, noticed them near Lennoxtown.
Colin Fisher
Swans at sunrise by Whiting Bay on the Isle of Arran. Colin Fisher was on an early morning cycle ride around the island.
Philip Mcginty
Philip Mcginty sent in this photo of New Lanark on a winter's morning.
Geraldine Fraser
Geraldine Fraser sent in this photo of Comrie.
Gordon Stewart
Gordon Stewart watched a Scottish cyclocross event at Chatelherault Country Park, Hamilton.
Graham Horler
Graham Horler, from Wiltshire, visited Mellon Udrigle beach.
Jacqui Traquair
This visitor to Edinburgh's Figgate Park seemed far from home to Jacqui Traquair.
Jeanette Stafford
Nacreous clouds gave Tuesday morning's sunrise, over Glasgow, a mother of pearl effect. Photo by Jeanette Stafford from Bearsden.
Richard Teed
Grangemouth had another worldly feel to it on Tuesday morning. Richard Teed, from Alva, said he had a "kaleidoscopic journey" to work.
Jackson Philip
Nacreous clouds over the Wallace Monument on Tuesday morning. Jackson was on his way to school with mum Sharon Philip.
Paula Davidson
Uninvited visitors made themselves at home in Paula Davidson's garden in Comrie. Photo sent in by Martin Naismith.
Alina McLeary
Sunshine greeted Alina McLeary, from Kirkcaldy, when she went to walk her dog on the beach.
Graeme Conlan
Graeme Conlan, from Alva, was in Sheriffmuir.
John Dyer
The sun set over Strathclyde Loch, watched by John Dyer from Motherwell.
Bill Cameron
A snow-capped Ben Nevis is on the right. Bill Cameron, from Lochaber, was running along Blar a' Chaorainn on Sunday.
William Hardie
Lady's Tower was a stopping point for a walk along the Fife Coastal path between Elie and St. Monans. William Hardie was on holiday from California.
Daniel Cameron
A brooding sky signalled the arrival of Storm Henry on Monday. Photo by Daniel Cameron from Patna.
Derek Sime
Clackmannanshire bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Derek Sime from Stirling.
Bill Miller
Snow in Selkirk. Bill Miller, from Alloa, was there on Saturday.