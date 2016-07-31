Your pictures of Scotland: 22-29 July
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 July.
-
Jane McLaren
Jane McLaren, from Edinburgh, camped on Mingulay after kayaking there from Barra.
-
Alan Pottinger
Alan Pottinger, from Edinburgh, thinks this street in Stockbridge is one of the prettiest in the capital at this time of year.
-
Andrew Lynas
Girdle Ness lighthouse, near Aberdeen, as seen from Andrew Lynas's drone on Wednesday evening.
-
Chris and Jan Makey
Guillemots in Oban. Chris and Jan Makey were on holiday when they noticed them.
-
Duncan Blyth
A fresh breeze and sunshine provided Duncan Blyth, from Dunfermline, with a good day to sail along the Firth of Forth.
-
David Donachie
Canyoning along the Falls of Bruar. David Donnachie , from Dundee, spotted the adventurers while walking his dog on Sunday.
-
PAul Brolly
Paul Brolly stopped at Leaderfoot Viaduct while enjoying a few days at home in Galashiels.
-
Alan Moore
A fogbow appeared as the early mist lifted in Blackford. Photo by Alan Moore.
-
Fraser Stewart
Fraser Stewart thought this was "a lovely start to the day" on Aberdeen beach.
-
Douglas Saunders
Douglas Saunders took this shot while he waited for the ferry from Mallaig to Knoydart.
-
Willie Robertson
Lightning left its mark on this tree in Maggieknockater, Moray. Photo by Willie Robertson.
-
Rosie Bannerman
Rosie Bannerman, from Fife, wasn't the only visitor to admire the Forth Bridge in South Queensferry.
-
Allan Donaldson
Kingarth airfield on Bute. Allan Donaldson, from Deanfield, captured it during a break in the clouds.
-
Gavin Kane
These red squirrels appeared in Coylumbridge. Gavin Kane noticed them on a few mornings.
-
Colin McLean
The sun shone in Gardenstown when Colin McLean, from Cairnbulg, visited.
-
Grahame Sutherland
Sunset over the Falkirk Wheel on Friday. Photo by Grahame Sutherland.
-
Neil Geddes
The Swiss Air Force attended East Fortune Air Show. Neil Geddes, from Broxburn, watched the display on Saturday.
-
Murdo Macleod
Dusk settled over Castle Stalker, in Argyll, while Murdo Macleod, from Edinburgh, was out for a walk.
-
Peter Maciver
Notilucent clouds over Craigmaddie Reservoir, Milngavie. Peter Maciver took the photo in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Pam Mackay
A traffic diversion in Ardnamurchan Peninsula. Pam Mackay, from Edinburgh, said it was near the ferry to Mull.
-
Lesley Anderson
Lesley Anderson watched the sun set over Lochee, Dundee.
-
Helen Barker
Kites at Largs seafront. Photo by Helen Barker from Maybole.
-
Eoin Wood
Ellon Castle Gardens held an open day. Eoin Wood, from Aberdeen, was among the visitors.
-
Susan Macleod
Kinghorn coastal rowing club was assisted by Stormy Stan during the RNLI day at the local beach. Photo by Susan Macleod.
-
Jan Farrell
Jan Farrell got soaked during the Port Ellen fishing boat race on Saturday.
-
Ursula Martin
There was time for a quick visit to the beach for Ursula Martin and these scientists in St Andrews.
-
John Brims
John Brims, from Milngavie, visited Cove.
-
Ken Hitchen
Ken Hitchen, from Edinburgh, said goodbye to South Uist after a holiday touring the Uists and Benbecula as the Mallaig ferry waited to depart.