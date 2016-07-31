Your pictures of Scotland: 22-29 July

  • 31 July 2016

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 July.

  • Tents on Mingulay Jane McLaren

    Jane McLaren, from Edinburgh, camped on Mingulay after kayaking there from Barra. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

  • Stockbridge, Edinburgh Alan Pottinger

    Alan Pottinger, from Edinburgh, thinks this street in Stockbridge is one of the prettiest in the capital at this time of year.

  • Girdle Ness lighthouse Andrew Lynas

    Girdle Ness lighthouse, near Aberdeen, as seen from Andrew Lynas's drone on Wednesday evening.

  • Guillemots Chris and Jan Makey

    Guillemots in Oban. Chris and Jan Makey were on holiday when they noticed them.

  • Sailing Duncan Blyth

    A fresh breeze and sunshine provided Duncan Blyth, from Dunfermline, with a good day to sail along the Firth of Forth.

  • Falls of Bruar David Donachie

    Canyoning along the Falls of Bruar. David Donnachie , from Dundee, spotted the adventurers while walking his dog on Sunday.

  • Leaderfoot Viaduct PAul Brolly

    Paul Brolly stopped at Leaderfoot Viaduct while enjoying a few days at home in Galashiels.

  • Fogbow Alan Moore

    A fogbow appeared as the early mist lifted in Blackford. Photo by Alan Moore.

  • Aberdeen beach Fraser Stewart

    Fraser Stewart thought this was "a lovely start to the day" on Aberdeen beach.

  • Ferry Douglas Saunders

    Douglas Saunders took this shot while he waited for the ferry from Mallaig to Knoydart.

  • Lightning marks on a tree Willie Robertson

    Lightning left its mark on this tree in Maggieknockater, Moray. Photo by Willie Robertson.

  • Forth Bridge Rosie Bannerman

    Rosie Bannerman, from Fife, wasn't the only visitor to admire the Forth Bridge in South Queensferry.

  • Airfield Allan Donaldson

    Kingarth airfield on Bute. Allan Donaldson, from Deanfield, captured it during a break in the clouds.

  • Red squirrels Gavin Kane

    These red squirrels appeared in Coylumbridge. Gavin Kane noticed them on a few mornings.

  • Gardenstown Colin McLean

    The sun shone in Gardenstown when Colin McLean, from Cairnbulg, visited.

  • Falkirk Wheel Grahame Sutherland

    Sunset over the Falkirk Wheel on Friday. Photo by Grahame Sutherland.

  • Swiss Air Force Neil Geddes

    The Swiss Air Force attended East Fortune Air Show. Neil Geddes, from Broxburn, watched the display on Saturday.

  • Castle Stalker Murdo Macleod

    Dusk settled over Castle Stalker, in Argyll, while Murdo Macleod, from Edinburgh, was out for a walk.

  • Notilucent clouds Peter Maciver

    Notilucent clouds over Craigmaddie Reservoir, Milngavie. Peter Maciver took the photo in the early hours of Saturday.

  • Traffic diversion Pam Mackay

    A traffic diversion in Ardnamurchan Peninsula. Pam Mackay, from Edinburgh, said it was near the ferry to Mull.

  • Dundee Lesley Anderson

    Lesley Anderson watched the sun set over Lochee, Dundee.

  • Kites Helen Barker

    Kites at Largs seafront. Photo by Helen Barker from Maybole.

  • Thistle Eoin Wood

    Ellon Castle Gardens held an open day. Eoin Wood, from Aberdeen, was among the visitors.

  • Kinghorn coastal rowing club Susan Macleod

    Kinghorn coastal rowing club was assisted by Stormy Stan during the RNLI day at the local beach. Photo by Susan Macleod.

  • Sea spray Jan Farrell

    Jan Farrell got soaked during the Port Ellen fishing boat race on Saturday.

  • Women standing in shallow sea water Ursula Martin

    There was time for a quick visit to the beach for Ursula Martin and these scientists in St Andrews.

  • Cove John Brims

    John Brims, from Milngavie, visited Cove.

  • Lochboisdale Ken Hitchen

    Ken Hitchen, from Edinburgh, said goodbye to South Uist after a holiday touring the Uists and Benbecula as the Mallaig ferry waited to depart.

