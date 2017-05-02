Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman dies during holiday hen party in Benidorm

Image caption Kirsty with her husband, Adam Maxwell

A West Lothian woman has died at a holiday apartment block in Benidorm during a hen party.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, died on Saturday in the tourist area in south east Spain.

It is thought that she was part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

A British man was arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident, before being later released.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on 29 April."

He added: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man."

Mrs Maxwell's body is understood to have been found near the swimming pool at the Apartamentos Payma on Saturday.

