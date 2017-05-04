StarWarsDay: Scottish Twitter users have fun

#MayThe4thBeWithYou, movie fans!

Scottish tweeters are having fun to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Image copyright @natlibscot

The National Library of Scotland was inspired by Darth Vader for its tweet.

Image copyright @nlskelvinhall

The question is, did this woman at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall dress in black to work today JUST to pose for this photo? Impressed by your commitment, I am.

Image copyright @fcscotland

Even though Forestry Commission Scotland didn't mention it in its tweet, I presume you can't traipse around in an AT-AT Walker either.

Image copyright @churchscotland

Meanwhile, the Church of Scotland used Star Wars Day to send a message of peace.

Image copyright @polscotrpu

The Millennium Falcon was the unlikely source for Police Scotland's message about road safety. Send out the #grammarpolice

Image copyright @Scranlife

Scran, the online learning resource website, staged (we hope) stormtroopers in action on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

Image copyright @trafficscotland

Traffic Scotland thought Chewbacca would like a blow dry for Star Wars Day. Surely a short back and sides would be easier to manage.

Image copyright @RenLibraries

Well, this is just getting silly. How can this stormtrooper shoot his laser weapon thingy while cuddling a teddy!?

Image copyright @BBCHighlands

Give that guy a medal.