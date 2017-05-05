Your pictures of Scotland: 28 April - 5 May

From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 April and 5 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Ted Lynch Image caption The River Tweed at Melrose. Photo by Ted Lynch.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption A quiet but colourful Caird Hall on Tuesday. Photo by Eric Niven from Dundee.

Image copyright David Watson Image caption David Watson, from Gateshead, saw this rainbow in Applecross.

Image copyright John Inglis Image caption Cherry blossom adorns the streets of Dollar. Photo by John Inglis.

Image copyright Brian Kennedy Image caption Mollie visited Ayrshire's Croy beach with dad Brian Kennedy from Newmilns.

Image copyright John Dyer Image caption Hamilton Park racecourse. Photo by John Dyer from Motherwell.

Image copyright Alison Morgan Image caption Flowerpot men at Dumfries House. Photo by Alison Morgan from East Kilbride.

Image copyright Sharon Bennie Image caption Sharon Bennie, from Auchterarder, visited Barra.

Image copyright Scott Cruickshank Image caption Scott Cruickshank thinks this is smoke from the the hillside blaze between Lochinver and Suilven.

Image copyright Jenny Li Image caption University students in St Andrews on the annual Gaudie walk. Jenny Li spent a semester there from the University of California, Berkeley.

Image copyright Colin Campbell Image caption A mason bee emerges from its nest in Kilmarnock on 1 May. Photo by Colin Campbell.

Image copyright Stewart Kerr Image caption Sunset over the Irish Sea on Wednesday. Stewart Kerr, from Lenzie, was on his way home on the ferry to Cairnryan.

Image copyright Joan MacKintosh Image caption A Highland cow by Loch Linnhe. Joan MacKintosh, from Fort William, noticed it on Tuesday.

Image copyright Catherine MacKinnon Image caption Catherine MacKinnon was on holiday in Uig, Lewis.

All pictures are copyrighted.