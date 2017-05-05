Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 28 April - 5 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 April and 5 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

River Tweed Image copyright Ted Lynch
Image caption The River Tweed at Melrose. Photo by Ted Lynch.
Dundee's Caird Hall Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption A quiet but colourful Caird Hall on Tuesday. Photo by Eric Niven from Dundee.
Applecross Image copyright David Watson
Image caption David Watson, from Gateshead, saw this rainbow in Applecross.
Dollar Image copyright John Inglis
Image caption Cherry blossom adorns the streets of Dollar. Photo by John Inglis.
Girl on the beach Image copyright Brian Kennedy
Image caption Mollie visited Ayrshire's Croy beach with dad Brian Kennedy from Newmilns.
Hamilton Park racecourse Image copyright John Dyer
Image caption Hamilton Park racecourse. Photo by John Dyer from Motherwell.
Flowerpot men Image copyright Alison Morgan
Image caption Flowerpot men at Dumfries House. Photo by Alison Morgan from East Kilbride.
House on Barra Image copyright Sharon Bennie
Image caption Sharon Bennie, from Auchterarder, visited Barra.
Highlands Image copyright Scott Cruickshank
Image caption Scott Cruickshank thinks this is smoke from the the hillside blaze between Lochinver and Suilven.
St Andrews Image copyright Jenny Li
Image caption University students in St Andrews on the annual Gaudie walk. Jenny Li spent a semester there from the University of California, Berkeley.
Mason bee Image copyright Colin Campbell
Image caption A mason bee emerges from its nest in Kilmarnock on 1 May. Photo by Colin Campbell.
Sunset over the Irish Sea Image copyright Stewart Kerr
Image caption Sunset over the Irish Sea on Wednesday. Stewart Kerr, from Lenzie, was on his way home on the ferry to Cairnryan.
Highland cow Image copyright Joan MacKintosh
Image caption A Highland cow by Loch Linnhe. Joan MacKintosh, from Fort William, noticed it on Tuesday.
Uig, Lewis Image copyright Catherine MacKinnon
Image caption Catherine MacKinnon was on holiday in Uig, Lewis.

All pictures are copyrighted.

