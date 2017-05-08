Scotland's papers: Jet ski death and Macron victory

Image copyright The Scotsman

The Scotsman leads with tributes being paid to a man who died in a jet ski accident on Loch Lomond.

Like many papers, The Herald carries a picture of Emmanuel Macron after his victory in the Fench presidential election. The paper leads with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson urging voters to use the general election to "bring the SNP down to size".

The same story dominates the front page of the Daily Express, which says Ms Davidson will tell activists they face a "Herculean task" to take on the Nationalists.

The Daily Record says an "Army of Scottish war heroes" are being forced to use food banks.

The jet ski tragedy features on the front page of The Scottish Sun, alongside claims that teenage inmates demanded Big Macs to end a protest at Polmont young offenders institute.

The Times reports on Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidency after a "vicious" contest with Marine Le Pen.

The Scottish Daily Mail says Scotland's most notorious murderers could face dying in jail as ministers consider "life means life" sentences.

The i leads with Emmanuel Macron becoming the youngest French leader since Napoleon.

The Daily Star says George Michael's former lover has been accused of "betrayal" after revealing details of the singer's private life.

The National leads with Nicola Sturgeon accusing Theresa May of being willing to "sacrifice Scottish jobs to win Ukip votes".

The Press and Journal's Aberdeen edition reports on a police investigation after a body was found in a city flat.

The Courier's Perth edition says energy company SSE has been accused of risking lives by opening a dam without warning.