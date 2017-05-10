Scotland's papers: Police blunder claims

Stretched GP surgeries across Scotland face a deepening crisis amid fears that 200 family doctors would be forced to quit the country after Brexit, according to The Herald.

The Scottish Greens have been forced to deny claims the party is standing aside to help the SNP in a "Yes Alliance" against the Conservatives, according to The Scotsman.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson will be in Peterhead later to answer local fishing industry leaders' call for Scotland's fisheries not to be a "bargaining chip" in Brexit negotiations, says The National.

Like many of the papers, The Times Scotland edition focuses on Scotland's literacy results. The paper quotes critics who describe the news that standards of reading and writing in Scotland's schools have fallen as "shameful".

The i newspaper also leads with the story and says literacy standards have declined, while the gap between pupils from rich and poor backgrounds has not declined.

Nicola Sturgeon is accused of failing a "generation of Scottish children" in the Scottish Daily Mail after the Scottish survey of Literacy and Numeracy rates were published on Tuesday.

The Scottish Daily Express adds its voice to the criticism and says reading and writing standards among Scots pupils have continued to "plummet" on the SNP's watch.

As well as focusing on the latest revelations from the Craig Whyte trial into the purchase of Rangers football club, the Daily Record also reports on a holidaymaker whose "blazing row" with his partner forced a plane bound for Spain to turn back to Glasgow. James McMahon was fined £600 for the breach at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Police "hushed up" a major security "blunder" when key evidence was dumped in an unlocked garage for four years, says The Scottish Sun. The paper writes that a gun, drugs and DNA samples linked to serious crime were piled up unrecorded in a unit at Glasgow's Partick station, according to evidence revealed during an employment tribunal.

Police are stepping up patrols in Inverurie after "simmering tension" between gangs of youths descended into an organised fight, claims The Press and Journal.

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged six-figure fraud at an exclusive Angus wedding venue, reports The Courier.