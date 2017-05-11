Scotland's papers: Kremlin's SNP move

Russia's "billion pound propaganda machine" will use its considerable resources to oppose Scottish independence, according to sources quoted in The Herald. The paper says Kremlin-funded news outlets and social media had been seen as sympathetic to the Yes cause but were now more concerned by Brexit.

Trainee primary teachers are graduating without sufficient skills to teach maths to P7 pupils, according to testimony published in The Scotsman, delivered to MSPs at Holyrood's Education Committee on Wednesday.

The Daily Record leads with the same story and says student teachers told the committee that teaching qualifications did not provide sufficient numeracy training to show 11-year-olds how to do their sums.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of telling a "blatant lie" about the SNP in a "failed bid" to deflect attention from the fact that her Conservative Party has been found guilty of electoral malpractice on a "massive scale", reports The National.

The Scottish Sun also leads with the story and writes that Mrs May was "blasted" for smearing the SNP by falsely claiming they too were fined over election expenses "blunders". The paper says that the prime minister tried to "spread the blame" over the Conservative' campaign spending scandal, after prosecutors confirmed the party would not face charges.

The Times Scotland says that the Scottish NHS has signed a £400m deal with agencies to supply locum doctors amid rising long-term vacancies for hospital consultants.

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "scaremongering" to win votes at the general election after her claim that the UK government is planning to "sell out" Scotland's fishermen was dismissed by industry leaders, according to the i newspaper.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims that bankers and lawyers are set to share a near £100m windfall from a City "super-merger" that will lead to the loss of 800 jobs. The paper reports that the £11bn deal to join Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will create one of the largest investment firms in the world.

Taxpayers will be left with a bill for more than £25,000, claims The Press and Journal, after a councillor in Moray decided to quit his post four days after being elected.

There is outrage in The Courier after the paper writes that a thief targeted a 100-year-old woman during a two-week Dundee crime spree.