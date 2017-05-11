Morrissey biopic to close Edinburgh film festival

Image caption The film is set during the years before Morrisey formed The Smiths

A film about the early years of former Smiths frontman Morrissey will have its world premiere to wrap up this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

England is Mine is set in 1970s Manchester where Steven Morrissey is an introverted, uncompromising teenager.

Jack Lowden plays the frustrated would-be star as he dreams of a music career while working in his local tax office.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: "Morrissey is one of Britain's most iconic artists."

He added: "This delve into his formative years is a witty and enthralling look at a great music talent."

Image copyright Essoldo Pictures Image caption Jessica Brown Findlay plays Linder Sterling, an artist who encourages Morrissey

Image copyright Essoldo Pictures Image caption Jack Lowden plays Morrissey as a teenager frustrated with his working-class existence

Image copyright Essoldo Pictures Image caption England is Mine is directed by Bafta Award nominee Mark Gill

The title of the film, directed by Mark Gill, comes from the lyric of early Smiths' song Still Ill, "England is mine and it owes me a living".

The screening will wrap up the 71st EIFF on 2 July.

The film festival will begin on 21 June with the UK premiere of God's Own Country.

Francis Lee's debut feature was shot in West Yorkshire and is set on the sheep farming hills of rural Northern England.

It is about the relationship between a Romanian worker and the owner of a farm.