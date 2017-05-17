Scotland's papers: Grandad murdered in street

Jeremy Corbyn has set out Labour's "programme of hope" to reshape Britain, hiking taxes by almost £50bn and raising borrowing by £25bn a year to pay for better public services and create a fairer and more prosperous society, writes The Herald.

Labour launched their £50bn manifesto yesterday with plans to boost the minimum wage, renationalise Royal Mail, and hike taxes for the 1.3 million people earning more than £80,000 a year, is how The National reports the story.

The Times quotes "experts" who claim that Labour's "tax raid" on the country's 1.3 million highest earners could raise less than half the £4.5bn hoped for by the party.

Under the headline Corbyn's Sharp Turn Left, the i newspaper describes the UK leader's vision as the "most radical manifesto for Labour since the 1980s".

In other news, fFour giant offshore wind farms are set to be built off Scotland's east coast after ministers won a legal bid to overturn a previous judgement blocking the schemes, says The Scotsman.

The Daily Record writes that a financial advisor, found guilty of conning homeowners in a £1.6m mortgage scam, preyed on ill people and those left vulnerable after losing their jobs.

The Scottish Sun also leads with the same story and features CCTV images showing convicted Edwin McLaren taking a pensioner to sign over her property to him. The paper says the woman was conned out of £80,000.

The Scottish Daily Mail continues its coverage of a Law Society Scotland probe into the SNP's Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Killer Ian Brady cost UK taxpayers £10.4m over 52 years, according to claims on the front of the Scottish Daily Express. The paper also says the Moors murderer wanted his ashes scattered in Scotland.

Likewise, the Daily Star of Scotland leads with the claims about Ian Brady and adds that a coroner has ruled out any suggestion his ashes would be scattered on Saddleworth Moor.

A murder investigation has been launched after a Dundee grandfather was stabbed to death in the street. The Courier reports how the 44-year-old was found fatally injured by a council worker in Lawton Terrace in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Press and Journal reports that the SNP group are set to propose themselves for leadership of Aberdeen City Council. The paper says a Tory, Labour, Independents pact is "hanging in the balance" as a result.