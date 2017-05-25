No trophy events after Scottish Cup Final in wake of Manchester bomb

Image copyright PA / Reuters Image caption Graeme Shinnie and Scott Brown will captain Aberdeen and Celtic in the final

Neither Aberdeen or Celtic will hold Scottish Cup Final trophy events, whoever wins at Hampden Park, in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Aberdeen confirmed there would be no victory parade on Sunday should they lift the Cup on Saturday.

And Celtic also said, in the event of winning, the team would not be able to parade the trophy back at Celtic Park.

The planned Heroes and Legends bus parade at Celtic Park on Sunday has also been cancelled.

Both teams said the decisions had been made after discussions with Police Scotland.

A total of 22 people were killed in the attack at Manchester Arena, some of them children.

In 2014, tens of thousands of Aberdeen fans lined Union Street after the club won the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic fans traditionally gather at the club's Parkhead stadium to greet the players after a cup final victory.