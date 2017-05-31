Scotland's papers: Ibiza balcony plunge

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is ready to "push back" the timing of a second independence referendum until "the end" of the Brexit process, writes The Scotsman.

The National also reports how the first minister responded to questions from journalists by indicating that the referendum may be delayed past her original timescale and in line with any shifts in the Brexit timetable.

An SNP election win will seal a "triple lock" on a second independence referendum, Nicola Sturgeon has said, while admitting her proposed timetable could slip beyond spring 2019, is how The Herald covers the story.

Likewise, the i newspaper focuses on the so-called "triple lock" for a new independence vote and says the SNP leader would take a win for her party in Scotland as a mandate for another referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon has "quietly dropped" her demand for a second independence referendum by spring 2019 as she signalled a "major retreat" in the face of a "fierce public backlash" against her plans, writes The Daily Telegraph.

The Courier notes how the SNP launched its manifesto in Perth, a key battleground seat in next month's vote.

Under the headline Sturgeon's Triple Lock Threat on Independence, the Scottish Daily Mail says that every vote for the SNP would be used to break up Britain.

The Scottish Daily Express takes the direct approach with its readers and claims "Vote SNP for More Indyref Misery" in its coverage of the issue.

Away from the SNP manifesto launch, The Times reports that the Conservative Party could be in line to lose 20 seats and Labour gain nearly 30 in next week's general election, as the paper quotes data from pollsters YouGov.

Ibiza plunge victim Kanza Rehman was seen tumbling off an apartment balcony by a horrified friend, quoted in The Scottish Sun. The paper said the student's DJ friend glimpsed her falling over the wall at his second-floor rented apartment but was too far away to reach her.

The Daily Record also has the story and says the club music fans were believed to be friends from Aberdeen, where Kanza is studying international tourism ­management at Robert Gordon ­University.

Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will be returning to Manchester to host a star-studded tribute gig for her fans following the suicide bombing at her concert in which 22 people were killed, reports the Daily Star.