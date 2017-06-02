Scotland's papers: Scots tourist tackled 'bomber'

The Daily Telegraph writes that Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of being "in denial" after she refused to admit that her decision to call a second independence referendum was behind her "sharp decline" in popularity.

The results of a poll of Scottish voter intent suggest that SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson could become the highest profile casualty of the general election, according to The Herald. The paper claims that despite retaining its lead in the polls, the SNP could lose some key figures in the vote.

The National says Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson has tried to reboot her campaign by unveiling a "five-point" election pledge - four of which relate to opposing independenceand a second referendum.

Likewise, The Scotsman writes that UK party leader, Theresa May, has attempted to revive the Conservative campaign with a promise of a "brighter future" after Brexit as polls suggested Labour were continuing to close the gap on the Tories.

Labour will try to form a minority government and rely on SNP votes to implement its policies in the event of a hung parliament, according to The Times.

Away from politics, Scots tourist Robert MacDonald has described the moment he tackled a man threatening to blow up a plane as it took off in Melbourne. The Daily Record reports how he stepped in after a passenger threatened to detonate a bomb and storm the cockpit sending Melbourne Airport into lockdown.

A judge probing the death of a woman from a hotel balcony in Spain has ruled that a group of British bodybuilders must return back to the country. The men - dubbed by The Scottish Sun as the "Benidorm Five" - will be asked how hen-do reveller Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, fell from their room.

The Scottish Daily Express claims that David Beckham and Ant and Dec are among celebrities to have suffered a "major blow" in a court battle over a £700m tax bill.

Doctors have called for a minimum price on sweets to tackle the nation's obesity crisis, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the move would raise the price of the most sugar-laden snacks in a bid to deter children and adults from buying them.

The Courier devotes its front page to the story of a Fife drug addict who was jailed after stealing thousands of pounds from his dying grandmother.