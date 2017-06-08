Scotland's papers: Election security

As voters go to the polls in the general election, the papers take the opportunity to give their opinions on the front pages.

However, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted to reporting only factual accounts of the vote in line with polling day rules.

With the election understandably hogging the headlines, we take a look at the other stories featuring in Thursday's papers.

The Scotsman reports that armed police will patrol polling stations and count venues across Scotland amid the increased terror threat. Police Scotland is quoted in the paper as saying firearms officers would be deployed due to "nervousness" about attempts to disrupt the democratic process.

The London Bridge terrorists were filmed laughing, joking and hugging as they plotted their murderous rampage five days before the atrocity, writes The Times, as it publishes video footage of the men.

The Courier features images of armed police responding to an incident in a Dundee street on Wednesday afternoon. Officers later said a man had been detained and taken to hospital.

Friends and colleagues turned out in force to Westminster Abbey to bid "good night from them", to Ronnie Corbett, says The Daily Express. During the poignant ceremony many of the gathered celebrities echoed his catchphrases and walked past his famous chair during the tribute to the Scots comedy star who died last year.

Ask the British to name the most important inventions of all time and you can rely on them agreeing on one answer in particular, says the Daily Mail. Taking its place in the top ten alongside such essentials as the wheel, the clock and penicillin is ... the humble teabag.