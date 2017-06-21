Scotland's papers: Rugby hero's MND fight

Image copyright Scotsman

Several newspapers carry the story of Scotland rugby hero Doddie Weir fighting motor neurone disease.

They include The Scotsman, which has as its main lead the "sweeping reforms" to the Scottish Parliament being proposed, including plans to crack down on MSPs' "waffle" and improve scrutiny of legislation.

The Scottish Sun also carries the Doddie Weir story, as well as that of a man who was convicted of murdering a friend in a row over stolen clothes.

The Daily Record leads with the parents of a three-year-old boy killed by a van driver claiming they have been "robbed of justice".

Prime Minister Theresa May is to promise to work with "humility and resolve" as a slimmed-down programme for government is revealed in the Queen's Speech, according to The Herald.

The Scottish Daily Mail says the Scottish government's Named Person scheme is "dead in the water" after ministers "were forced to perform a major u-turn" on the child safeguarding policy.

The Daily Express tells the story of Barclays bank and four of its former bosses being charged with fraud.

The i newspaper says a deal between the Conservatives and the DUP is "in doubt" with the prime minister told that the Northern Irish party's support cannot be guaranteed.

The Telegraph says Theresa May will remove key manifesto pledges from the Queen's Speech as she "battles" to secure DUP support.

The Times says Theresa May has been left "exposed" as the DUP warned it could scupper her minority government.

The Press and Journal features a report which claims confidence in the North Sea Oil and gas sector as rising and jobs cuts slowing.

The Courier's Dundee edition leads with 252 jobs being lost as Lloyd's banking group announces cuts at its call centre in the city.