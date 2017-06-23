Scotland's papers: EU migrants can stay

The Scotsman reports that Theresa May last night offered to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK for the rest of their lives ahead of the anniversary of Britain's historic decision to leave the European Union.

The Herald says European citizens currently living lawfully in the UK will not be forced to leave the country on the day of Brexit.

The Scottish edition of the Telegraph says more than three million EU nationals living in the UK will be given the right to stay permanently after Brexit and treated like British citizens.

The Scottish Daily Mail said Theresa May told three million EU nationals living in the UK they can stay for the rest of their lives.

In other news, the front page of The National features a report which suggests an independent Scotland would be able to raise more than $40bn in foreign currency assets to support a Scottish pound.

The Daily Record reports that a former head teacher has taken a father to court and accused him of falsely branding her a paedophile in a decade-long vendetta.

The Scottish Daily Express lead with a leading doctors' representative saying patients must "use their voice" to demand change in Scotland's crisis-hit NHS.

The i newspaper says thousands of Scottish farmers are facing delays in receiving their crucial EU subsidy payments for the second year in a row, amid warnings that chronic IT problems could also result in taxpayers footing a bill of up to £60m.

The Scottish Sun leads with a cleaner who spent six hours scrubbing the decks of the Navy's new aircraft carrier claiming he was sacked for eating an ice lolly - on the hottest June day for 41 years.

The Daily Star of Scotland features a cabbie's photograph of a big cat which appears to be roaming free St Albans.

The Press and Journal writes that parents across the north-east have been urged to take action after dozens of youngsters were caught carrying weapons at school.

The Courier says devastated Dundee mothers are considering removing the remains of their deceased children from a local cemetery due to the "disgraceful" way the burial plot is being kept.