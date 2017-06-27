Scotland's papers: Theresa May's 'grubby' deal with the DUP

The SNP says Scotland will lose out on almost £3bn for public services after Theresa May's "grubby" deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, The Herald reports.

The Scotsman also leads with the story of the prime minister's deal with the DUP, pointing out that the pact to keep her in Downing Street cost her £100m per MP who pledged to vote with the government.

The Daily Telegraph's Scotland edition said there was "fury" in Scotland and Wales over the deal as the UK government was accused of sacrificing the principles of devolution.

"Thanks a billion" is the headline on the front page of the i newspaper, which pictures Mrs May shaking hands with DUP leader Arlene Foster outside 10 Downing Street.

The National asks "What's the point of Ruth's Tory MPs?", the paper claiming that they have "zero influence" after the deal with the DUP.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was accused of "incredible hypocrisy" after she attacked the UK government over the DUP deal, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express has news of what it says is a new way to beat diabetes with a "single operation".

Celtic keeper Logan Bailly's girlfriend faces a police investigation over claims she attacked his former partner, says the Scottish Sun.

A "jilted schoolgirl" carried out a revenge acid attack over a boy and left a former friend "screaming in agony", reports the Daily Record.

The Press and Journal says that one of the largest North Sea oil discoveries in about a decade is expected to support more than 1,000 jobs over 20 years.

And The Courier carries a picture of the HMS Queen Elizabeth as it entered Firth of Forth after leaving Rosyth dockyard for the first time.