Andy Murray and Kim Sears 'happy' to be expecting second child

Image copyright PA Image caption The world number one and his wife already have a one-year-old daughter

Tennis star Andy Murray says he and his wife, Kim Sears, are "very happy" to be expecting their second child.

The couple, who married in 2015, already have a one-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The news come as the 30-year-old prepares for his opening match at Wimbledon on Monday as defending champion.

He told reporters: "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

The world number one also confirmed he was fit to play following his recent hip injury, saying: "It's felt much better the last few days."

Asked if the news of the baby on the way would put any extra pressure on him going into the tournament, he said: "No, I wouldn't have thought so."

Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Murray spoke to the media at a press conference ahead of the Wimbledon tournament

He said family life was "certainly not a distraction in the slightest".

Regarding his wife, Murray added: "She'll be coming to Wimbledon. And we found out a while ago. But I'm not interested in discussing the dates of that in here."

Andy and Kim were married in Murray's home town of Dunblane in April 2015 and their daughter Sophia was born in February 2016.

The world number one has spoken about how his family is the most important thing in his life and he has said becoming a husband and father has helped his tennis.

Murray said he was feeling "good" after practising three times on Friday as he recovers from a hip injury which saw him pull out of his final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

He will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who is world number 134, on Centre Court at 13:00 BST on Monday.