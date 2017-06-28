Scotland's papers: Nicola Sturgeon 'resets' Indyref2

Many of the front pages are devoted to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that she is "resetting" plans for a referendum on Scottish independence.

The Herald says the first minister's plans are now on the "back burner" following the SNP's "sweeping" general election losses.

"Now is not the time" is the headline on the front page of the Scotsman, echoing Theresa May's verdict in April on whether a second independence referendum should be held.

The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition says Ms Sturgeon has been accused of ignoring the message voters sent her in the general election earlier this month.

The i newspaper says an independence referendum has been "kicked into the long grass", reporting the first minister's comments that "voters want a break".

"It's over to us" is the headline on the front page of The National, which says that the statement was "effectively more of holding than a shelving".

The Scottish Daily Mail says the announcement is an "embarrassing climb down" for the SNP following the party's general election losses.

Ms Sturgeon is treating Scottish voters with "contempt" after refusing to rule out another referendum, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Splits have emerged at the top of the UK government as the Brexit secretary accused the chancellor of inconsistency and Boris Johnson faced "mockery", reports The Times' Scotland edition.

The Daily Record devotes its front page to the armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel, saying that "masked thugs" armed with shotgun and machetes made off with £500,000 of goods.

The Scottish Sun also leads with the robbery, saying armed police were scrambled to the five-star resort as a massive manhunt was launched to find the gang.

The Courier says that the Mappin and Webb jewellery store at the hotel was targeted in the raid by a gang of four men.

Four couples were caught in a steamy romp on ITV2's Love Island programme, causing ratings to soar, according to the Daily Star of Scotland.

Aberdeen city council is considering installing sprinkler systems in tower blocks across the city as fire safety comes under the spotlight, reports the Press and Journal.