Safety checks carried out on university building cladding

Image caption Remedial work is to be carried out at Bainfield Halls in Edinburgh

Safety checks are being carried out on university buildings across Scotland following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Universities Scotland said its members were checking to ensure that cladding used on the buildings met the "highest standards of fire safety".

It follows the discovery that a student halls of residence in Edinburgh had the same cladding as the London high rise.

A total of 80 people are feared to have died in the blaze in Kensington on 14 June.

In a survey of universities and colleges north of the border by BBC Scotland, several confirmed that checks were being undertaken.

A spokesperson for Universities Scotland added: "Universities across Scotland are working to reassess the over-cladding of their building facades to ensure they meet the highest standards of fire safety.

"Universities will be in close contact with the Scottish government, the relevant authorities and the network of university estates directors across the country to share best practice throughout this process."

Shona Struthers, the chief executive of Colleges Scotland said: "In light of the Grenfell tragedy, colleges are urgently carrying out a review of all buildings, including materials used and construction, as well as undertaking relevant safety checks and reviewing their general fire safety procedures.

"The sector is working closely with the Scottish Funding Council, who are taking this forward on behalf of the Scottish government, to assess all college estates and ensure a co-ordinated approach. Any action that is required will be taken."

Hospital buildings in Glasgow have also been subject to safety checks in the wake of the Grenfell blaze.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it began reviewing its facilities "immediately" after the tragedy.

But he added: "No cladding has been sent for sampling as buildings are designed and constructed in line with Scottish Building Regulations."

Image copyright PA Image caption Around 80 people are feared dead following the fire at Grenfell Tower in London

On Tuesday it emerged that cladding similar to that used on the Grenfell tower block was found on Edinburgh Napier University's Bainfield Halls.

The Universities Scotland spokesperson said the university was taking "swift action" to ensure the safety of its residents.

The spokesman added: "Importantly, a number of additional fire safety features are in place at Bainfield. The university is taking a number of steps to reassure residents and the community of their safety."

A number of other higher and further education institutions are also carrying out checks on their estate.