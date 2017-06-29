Lost Glasgow found in new exhibition

Image copyright George Washington Wilson Image caption This picture of George Square shows the City Chambers, shortly after they were built in 1888.

The Lost Glasgow page on Facebook has become a big hit by sharing archive images of the city and its people.

Since it began three years ago the page has attracted 137,000 likes from people attracted to its documenting of Glasgow's colourful past.

The history buffs behind the online page have now gone back to old school methods themselves by organising a gallery exhibition.

It is being held at 54 Bell Street from 29 June to 31 August.

Image copyright Daily Record Image caption Douglas Tennant, from Barrowfield, must have had a good head for heights. He was helping build the St Andrews office block in Sauchiehall Street in 1964.

Image copyright The Herald Image caption The picture shows "two wee wifies" climbing the Art School hill (Garnet Street) in 1952.

Image copyright TSPL Image caption There were two cinemas within yards of each other in Sauchiehall Street in 1954 - La Scala on the right, and the Gaumont on the left.

Image copyright Daily Record Image caption Another cinema - the New Bedford Picture House - was opened in Eglinton Street in 1932.

Image copyright The Herald Image caption Mr Beanland, of Springburn, erected an Anderson Shelter in his marital bedroom in 1941. But what does Mrs Beanland make of it?

Image copyright Lost Glasgow Image caption Lost Glasgow reckon this picture of the Trongate was taken in about 1921. The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall is on the right - where Stan Laurel made his stage debut.

Image copyright Daily Record Image caption The weather doesn't look too sunny as this cheery trio built a sandcastle in Rothesay in 1955.

Image copyright TSPL Image caption Three-year-old Paul Flannigan was dressed in his best clothes as he headed off on holiday from St Enoch Station in 1957.

Image copyright Daily Record Image caption Buchanan Street in 1964 - spot the neon signs, the metal bins and two-way traffic.

