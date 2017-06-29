Scotland

Lost Glasgow found in new exhibition

  • 29 June 2017
  • From the section Scotland
George Square Image copyright George Washington Wilson
Image caption This picture of George Square shows the City Chambers, shortly after they were built in 1888.

The Lost Glasgow page on Facebook has become a big hit by sharing archive images of the city and its people.

Since it began three years ago the page has attracted 137,000 likes from people attracted to its documenting of Glasgow's colourful past.

The history buffs behind the online page have now gone back to old school methods themselves by organising a gallery exhibition.

It is being held at 54 Bell Street from 29 June to 31 August.

Scaffolder Douglas Tennant, from Barrowfield, photographed on scaffolding above Sauchiehall Street in 1964. Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Douglas Tennant, from Barrowfield, must have had a good head for heights. He was helping build the St Andrews office block in Sauchiehall Street in 1964.
Garnet Street in 1952. Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The picture shows "two wee wifies" climbing the Art School hill (Garnet Street) in 1952.
There was a cinematic showdown in Sauchiehall Street in 1954, as the La Scala, right, faced off against the Gaumont, left. Image copyright TSPL
Image caption There were two cinemas within yards of each other in Sauchiehall Street in 1954 - La Scala on the right, and the Gaumont on the left.
The New Bedford Picture House, in Eglinton Street, opened in 1932. Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Another cinema - the New Bedford Picture House - was opened in Eglinton Street in 1932.
Mr Beanland, of Springburn, erected an Anderson Shelter in his bedroom. 1941 Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Mr Beanland, of Springburn, erected an Anderson Shelter in his marital bedroom in 1941. But what does Mrs Beanland make of it?
The Trongate - at the tram spot outside Britannia Panopticon Music Hall, where Stan Laurel made his debut. Image copyright Lost Glasgow
Image caption Lost Glasgow reckon this picture of the Trongate was taken in about 1921. The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall is on the right - where Stan Laurel made his stage debut.
Three kids build a sandcastle in Rothesay in 1955. Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The weather doesn't look too sunny as this cheery trio built a sandcastle in Rothesay in 1955.
Paul Flannigan, 3, at St Enoch Station in 1957. Image copyright TSPL
Image caption Three-year-old Paul Flannigan was dressed in his best clothes as he headed off on holiday from St Enoch Station in 1957.
Buchanan Street in 1964 Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Buchanan Street in 1964 - spot the neon signs, the metal bins and two-way traffic.

.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites