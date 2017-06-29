Lost Glasgow found in new exhibition
- 29 June 2017
- From the section Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Lost Glasgow page on Facebook has become a big hit by sharing archive images of the city and its people.
Since it began three years ago the page has attracted 137,000 likes from people attracted to its documenting of Glasgow's colourful past.
The history buffs behind the online page have now gone back to old school methods themselves by organising a gallery exhibition.
It is being held at 54 Bell Street from 29 June to 31 August.
.