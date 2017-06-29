Scotland's papers: Economy 'on brink of recession'

The Herald is one of a number of papers reporting on a gloomy forecast about the Scottish economy from the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University. It also features a report of the UK government "shambles" over the easing of austerity.

The chances of the Scottish economy slipping into recession hang in the balance, according to the Scotsman.

The Times' Scottish edition says the gap between the economy in Scotland and the rest of the UK is growing.

"Teetering on the brink" is how the Scottish Daily Express sees things, while it believes the rest of the UK is set for a "Brexit boom".

The Scottish Daily Mail thinks the possibility of an independence referendum at some point in the future can be blamed.

The impending prosecutions over the Hillsborough disaster feature prominently, with the Sun saying that six people face justice.

It is "the beginning of the end" in the search for justice, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The i says it is time for justice, after 10,301 days.

The Daily Star gets ahead of itself, predicting a jail sentence for one of the men who have yet to go on trial.

Paulo Nutini's exit from court, having been cleared of drink-driving, leads the Daily Record.

Concerns about health spending in Tayside make the big news for the Dundee edition of The Courier.