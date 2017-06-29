Sacred Paws win Scottish Album of the Year award for Strike A Match

Image copyright Euan Robertson Image caption Sacred Paws received £20,000 as part of the prize

Sacred Paws have won the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award for their album Strike A Match.

Band members Rachel Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers received the £20,000 first prize at a ceremony in Paisley Town Hall on Wednesday.

Vocalist and guitarist Rachel said the award made the duo "feel validated for what we do".

The award was developed in 2012 by the Scottish Music Industry Association in partnership with Creative Scotland.

This year's event was also supported by Paisley For UK City of Culture 2021.

Previous winners of the first prize include Anna Meredith, Kathryn Joseph, Young Fathers, RM Hubbert and Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat.

Image copyright Euan Robertson Image caption Sacred Paws vocalist Rachel Aggs and drummer Eilidh Rodgers released the album in January

Sacred Paws released their debut album, Strike A Match, on 27 January on Glasgow label Rock Action Records.

The duo, based between Glasgow and London, received critical acclaim from the likes of Clash magazine, Pitchfork, Q magazine and DIY magazine.

They took the award ahead of a shortlist which included C Duncan (The Midnight Sun), Ela Orleans (Circles of Upper And Lower Hell), Honeyblood (Babes Never Die), Konx-om-Pax (Caramel) and Mogwai (Atomic).

The public vote was won by Pictish Trail for their album Future Echoes, which was also shortlisted for the top prize.

'Joyful record'

Sacred Paws singer Rachel Aggs said: "I just want to say thanks to the SAY Award, thanks to the judges, thanks to everyone at Rock Action. I can't believe it.

"We are not always the most confident people and I think playing music has a lot to do with confidence.

"So this is completely overwhelming and we don't feel like we belong here, but at the same time we feel validated for what we do."

Robert Kilpatrick, of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: "I'd like to say a huge congratulations to Sacred Paws for winning this year's Scottish Album of the Year award.

"Strike A Match is a beautiful, joyful record and a very worthy winner."