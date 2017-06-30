Police Scotland hail air weapon law 'success'

Image caption Thousands of weapons were handed in during a three-week amnesty ahead of the new laws coming into force

A law requiring all owners of air weapons to hold a licence has now been in force for six months.

Police Scotland said they believed the implementation of the legislation had been a "success", with 21,000 weapons surrendered by owners.

About 15,000 people have applied for licences.

The new law, which came into force on 1 January, followed a number of high-profile incidents involving legally-held airguns.

In 2005, two-year-old Andrew Morton was killed in Glasgow after being shot in the head with an airgun by 27-year-old Mark Bonini.

Bonini was found guilty of the toddler's murder and Andrew's death sparked calls for a crackdown on air weapons.

MSPs passed legislation in 2015 which required air weapon owners to hold a licence.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Two-year-old Andrew Morton died after being hit on the head by airgun pellet in Easterhouse, Glasgow, in 2005

The Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015 makes it a criminal offence to have an air weapon without a licence or permit and could see perpetrators fined or face up to two years in prison.

Most airgun owners who applied for licences have had them granted, although up to 2,000 applications are still being processed.

All of these were made late, after the law changed at the start of the year.

About 50 people have been charged with possessing air weapons without a licence.