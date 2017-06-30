Scotland's papers: Climbdown on abortion

The Herald says Theresa May avoided a "humiliating defeat" by making a major concession on funding for abortions for women from Northern Ireland in her Queen's Speech.

The Scotsman also features that story on its front page. It leads with another story about funding cuts for Scottish schools.

The National features a "warning" that the Tories' four-year budget plan will hit young people, disabled and women hardest.

"Corpse left in A&E for 11 hours" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the body was left in a room at a hospital in Oban because "no porters were available to take it to a mortuary".

A disabled woman has told the Daily Record newspaper that she was forced to crawl on her hands and knees to get to a benefit assessment centre.

The Scottish Sun has a story has about a concerns over a convicted rapist.

The Courier in Dundee leads with a picture and story about 11,000 music fans turning out to watch Little Mix in an open-air concert in the city.

A bird strike forcing an aeroplane back to the airport it departed from features on the front page of the Press and Journal's Inverness edition.

The SNP's indifference to Britain's new state-of-the-art #3.1 billion aircraft carrier is "an insult to the thousands of Scots" who built her, according to a senior executive at Babcock International who is quoted in the Scottish Daily Express.

The headline in the i newspaper is "Super-rich raking in public cash for farmers. The paper says £18m of farm subsidies go to the UK's wealthiest landowners.

The Daily Telegraph reports on an official warning issued to more than 50,000 people with "metal-on-metal" hip replacements that they could be at risk of toxic poisoning and bone damage.