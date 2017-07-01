Scotland's papers: Flight delay 'rip-off'

The Scottish Daily Mail says "ruthless" airlines have been accused of "cheating" holidaymakers out of millions of pounds in compensation for delayed flights.

The Scotsman leads with a new report which says first-time buyers need an average deposit of more than £21,000 in order to get on to the first rung of the Scottish housing ladder.

Adults who download indecent images of children may require mental health treatment rather than face criminal charges, a leading police inspector has told the Herald.

Scotland united against stance of DUP on gay rights" is the National's headline. The paper says party leaders have backed law change on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland ahead of protest march in Belfast.

The Daily Record reports on 10 years since the Glasgow Airport terror attack. The paper has an interview with a member of he public who tackled the bomber

"Lay a hand on Andy" is the Scottish Sun's front page headline as it urges tennis fans to help Andy Murray beat a hip injury threatening his Wimbledon bid - by rubbing the paper's photo.

The Press and Journal says offshore workers are being asked if they would be "comfortable" flying in the same type of North Sea helicopter that crashed off Norway, killing 13 people last year.

A Blairgowrie hotelier is facing jail for trying to bundle two women into a car in a bid to abduct them after a night out in Dundee, reports The Courier.

The SNP government will be spared fines of up to £60m over the "farm payments fiasco" because Scotland is part of the UK, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The council responsible for Grenfell Tower has been thrown into chaos as its leader and deputy resigned, reports the Times in Scotland.

The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May risks crippling the economy unless the City of London is prioritised immediately in Brexit talks, according to senior business sources.

The Daily Star of Scotland has a story about the Love Island TV programme and also covers Andy Murray's hip injury.