Scotland's papers: Tory 'double jobs row'

Scottish Conservative MSPs at Holyrood could lose almost £400,000 in outside earnings under plans to crack down on "double jobbing" at Holyrood, according to the Sunday Herald.

Scotland on Sunday reports that experts specialising in looking after Scotland's most vulnerable youngsters have urged the first minister to consider issuing children with a personal ID number to help monitor their health, education and interactions with social work.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday says pressure on Theresa May to quit as prime minister is growing after it emerged that former cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell said she had "lost all authority".

"£24k Wimbo racket" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Sun on Sunday, as the paper reports that Andy Murray fans hoping to see the player retain his Wimbledon crown are being charged £24,000 a ticket.

The Sunday Mail says it can reveal the "horrific facial injuries" of Steven "Bonzo" Daniel after he was targeted in a gangland machete attack eight weeks ago.

And the Sunday Post says firefighters are being prepared to take on a caring role for dementia patients to meet the needs of Scotland's ageing population.