Scotland's papers: Holiday attack

A Scottish tourist has told the Sunday Mail she was sexually assaulted after she and her husband were drugged and abducted while on holiday in Benidorm in Spain.

"Outrage at the Orange hall" is the headline on the front page of the Sunday Herald. The newspaper says police are investigating after images from fancy dress parties were condemned as "hateful" and "racist".

The Sunday Post has a story about a grandmother who helped snare a woman who robbed pensioners of their savings.

A photograph of Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth features on the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The couple have confirmed they are dating.

The Sunday Telegraph says the BBC is braced for a "gender pay row" when it publishes the salaries of its highest earners later this week.

The Sunday Times Scotland leads with comments from Chancellor Philip Hammond who the paper says has declared that public sector workers are "over-paid".

The Scottish Sun on Sunday has a story about Motherwell striker Jacob Blyth, with pictures of him and his girlfriend on holiday in Marbella.