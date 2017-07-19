Scotland's papers: BBC's pay 'panic'

The Scottish Daily Mail says there's a "meltdown" at the BBC as the corporation reveals that 100 of its top-earning talent earn more than the prime minister, but only a third are women.

The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph also leads with the story, saying the BBC has admitted it has a gender pay problem after revealing that two-thirds of its highest-paid stars are men.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg is among the high earners, but director general Tony Hall has admitted that the top tiers are dominated by male stars, reports the i newspaper.

Theresa May has been urged to drop immigration quotas and grant Scotland powers to control its own borders, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman reports the UK government is due to announce that charges levied by companies on customers paying by debit or credit cards will be scrapped next year.

The National says the SNP has warned of a "great Westminster Brexit cash grab" after a new report suggested the UK government could use the Barnett Formula to slash spending after leaving the EU.

A grandfather died of a suspected heart attack less than 24 hours after hospital doctors sent him home with Gaviscon, according to the Daily Record.

"Terror at Troon" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Sun, which reports that "boozed-up teen yobs" pelted police officers with bottles on the town's beach.

Avoiding "middle-aged spread" dramatically reduces the risk of diabetes, says the Daily Express.

The Press and Journal says a former RAF Kinloss boss has been caught driving at 105mph in Wester Ross.

And The Courier has the story of a drug dealer who was jailed after the gas man reported him to the police.