Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit team 'unprepared'

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Scotland
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image copyright The Herald
Image copyright Daily Express
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image copyright Independent
Image copyright The National
Image copyright The Courier
Image copyright Press and Journal

The Scottish Sun reports on Uefa charging Celtic after fans flew a pro-IRA banner at the Champions League qualifying match with Linfield earlier this week.

The Daily Record says a high-risk sex offender is on the loose in Scotland, but Crown lawyers have ordered police to keep his identity secret.

The grim reality of Scotland's hard drinking culture has been laid bare in a stark new report on life expectancy. The Scotsman reports heavy drinkers are dying 25 years earlier than average.

The Herald reports that Britain's Brexit negotiators have been accused of being "utterly unprepared", as their European counterparts suggested they simply did not understand the UK position on a number of key areas. The same story also features on the front pages of The National and the i.

The Daily Express reports snoring can put people at greater risk of developing dementia.

The Scottish Daily Mail says police took a week to respond to reported concerns about a man who was later found dead, after wrongly claiming no officers were free.

The Daily Telegraph says foreign criminals will be allowed to remain in Britain after Brexit.

The Courier reports notorious killer Brian Mearns is back behind bars, while the Press and Journal feature an interview with Eric Trump - the son of US President Donald Trump - who has pledged to begin the next stage of the golf course development near Balmedie.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites