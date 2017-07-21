Your pictures of Scotland: 14-21 July

From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Martyn Milne Image caption Martin Milne, from Edinburgh, was on his way home from Hawick when he passed Leaderfoot viaduct.

Image copyright Colin MacKinnon Image caption Colin MacKinnon had this view of dusk falling over Ballachulish.

Image copyright Graham Fraser Image caption Graham Fraser, from Stirling, was at the Falkirk Wheel on Tuesday.

Image copyright Lyn and Ray Cooper Image caption It's Wimbledon season for Lyn and Ray Cooper's visitors by Loch Ness.

Image copyright Hugh Horne Image caption Sunrise over Lochwinnoch RSPB Reserve on Wednesday. Photo by Hugh Horne from Glasgow.

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption An otter in Loch Duich approached Dave Stewart.

Image copyright Pam Mackay Image caption A dramatic scene over Edinburgh on Sunday. Photo by Pam Mackay from Joppa.

Image copyright Carol More Image caption Carol More's daughter and her friend sculpted the winning, "Heather the mermaid", sculpture at Hopeman Gala on Monday.

Image copyright Sue Neilson Image caption Millport, on Great Cumbrae, with Arran in the background. Sue Neilson, from Aberdeen, didn't expect to see palm trees.

Image copyright Eddie Mackenzie Image caption Festival-goers prepared for Skye's HebCelt. Photo by Eddie Mackenzie from Stornoway.

Image copyright Andrew Lynas Image caption The Waverley made its way along the River Clyde on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Lynas.

Image copyright John Dyer Image caption Sunset over Strathclyde Loch. "Tropical paradise", is what John Dyer calls Motherwell.

Image copyright Laura Donaldson Image caption A Claude Monet painting or Laura Donaldson's photo of Arduaine Gardens?

Image copyright Lorna Kinnaird, Edinburgh Image caption Lorna Kinnaird, from Edinburgh, joined other visitors to Blackhouse Village on Lewis.

Image copyright Kathryn Haddick Image caption Kathryn Haddick watched a kite surfer off the coast of Elie.

Image copyright Katie McGhee Image caption Monty walked by salt houses in Prestwick with Katie McGhee and George McKay.

Image copyright Dòmhnall Ànndra MacSheòrais Image caption Domhnall Anndra MacSheorais put their language course at Sabhal Mor Ostaig to good use during a visit to Am Ploc or Plockton.

Image copyright George Tullis Image caption Jade performed a handstand, on the summit of Falkland Hill, watched by dad George Tullis.

Image copyright Elaine O'Reilly Image caption Elaine O'Reilly visited Bosta beach on Bernera.

All pictures are copyrighted.