Scotland's papers: Scot shot before wedding

A 44-year-old Milngavie man is in intensive care after he was robbed and shot in the Philippines just hours before his wedding, the Sunday Herald reports.

Scots who do not indentify as men or women are to be afforded "third gender" recognition in official documents, according to the Sunday Times' Scotland edition.

"Our agony over last phone call with mum" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail on Sunday, which features Prince William's and Prince Harry's "most candid" interview they have ever given about their mother.

The Sunday Mail reports that World's End killer Angus Sinclair will be "lucky to last the year" after a series of strokes, with prison sources saying he shows no signs of recovering.

Jailed fraudster Edwin McLaren is refusing to apologise to the victims left homeless by his £1.6m mortgage scam, according to the Scottish Sun on Sunday.

And the Sunday Post reports that Scotland's health services are struggling to cope with soaring numbers of seriously obese patients, saying there were 21,000 ambulance calls for overweight patients last year.