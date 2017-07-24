Scotland's papers: Girl, 8, dies in logs fall

The Press and Journal reports on the death of an eight-year-old girl after she became trapped under logs in an Argyll forest. A 12-year-old girl has also been airlifted to hospital following the incident.

The Herald says that Ruth Davidson has warned Theresa May's lieutenants that the prime minister owes her position in Downing Street to the Conservative Party's resurgence in Scotland and is urging her to "lead or lose".

The National reports on a warning that the Scottish renewables industry risks losing multi-million pound European tidal research funding.

The Scotsman says almost 60% of Scottish councils and more than half of Scotland's health boards have been targeted by cyber criminals since 2014, according to a Johnston Press investigation.

The i also reports on the investigation into cybercrime.

The Daily Record says that a brutal serial rapist stole his brother's heroic Army record to try to get mercy from a court.

A groom-to-be shot by robbers hours before his dream wedding in the Philippines wanted to tie the knot from his hospital bed, reports The Scottish Sun.

Cabinet minister Liam Fox has demanded face to-face talks with the BBC over "unbalanced" coverage of Brexit, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Courier reports on a tragic weekend on the roads.

The Scottish Daily Express says that Britain's foreign aid policy has been branded a "disgrace".