Scotland's papers: Police chief 'bully' probe

Scotland's top police officer, 53-year-old Phil Gormley, is under investigation for bullying, says The Scottish Sun. The paper claims that the probe comes after a male superintendent, working for the chief constable's staff office, made the complaint more than two weeks ago.

The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story and writes that, if proven, Chief Constable Gormley could face the sack over the allegations.

Another story dominating Scotland's front pages is the warning from Audit Scotland that the NHS could face a nursing shortfall of 5,000. The Scotsman says a failure to plan for the long-term future of the NHS in Scotland has led to a staffing "crisis" as the service struggles to recruit senior medics and nurses.

The Times also leads with the story and writes that projections made by senior NHS managers and government officials do not fully recognise the number of staff soon to retire, or the effects of rising demand on an NHS workforce already under pressure.

The SNP's "shambolic" stewardship of the NHS is revealed in a damning report that lays bare the recruitment crisis facing Scotland's beleaguered health service, is how the Scottish Daily Express covers the story.

The Scottish government needs to urgently improve workforce planning for the NHS if the health service is to have sufficient staff to meet future demands, says The Courier.

In other news, The Herald claims that Scotland's cities will suffer the brunt of the "damage to be wrought by Brexit" with billions of pounds wiped off the value of their economies. The paper quotes from a think tank report that found Aberdeen - already shedding jobs as the oil price languishes - will be the hardest hit place in Britain by the decision to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her Tory government suffered a "disastrous day" in the UK Supreme Court yesterday when two landmark judgements were issued against them, says The National. It reports on the victory by Unison against employment tribunal fees and also on the case of a Lithuanian and Pakistani couple detained over immigration concerns during their wedding in Leith.

Doctors must stop telling patients to finish an entire course of antibiotics because it is driving antimicrobial resistance, a group of eminent specialists has warned in The Daily Telegraph.

Under the headline "I, Pauline Pike", the Daily Record leads with the story of a woman who has battled cancer, uses a nebuliser to help her breathe and has just suffered her second stroke. The paper says "hardhearted benefits bosses" have ordered her to find a job.

A huge hunstman spider stopped a terrified couple leaving their home in Australia as it clung to a glass door, reports the Daily Star. Lauren Ansell from Queensland describes how she and her partner could not access their barbecue because the beast was blocking their back door.

The i newspaper claims a world exclusive, saying the era of genetically modified babies has moved a "giant step" closer after scientists said they were now capable of safely altering human embryos.