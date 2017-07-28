Concern over 'lifeline' armed forces veterans service in Scotland over funding

Image caption Veteran Jack Dunlop told BBC Scotland's Fiona Stalker of his fears

The future of a support service described as a lifeline for hundreds of armed forces veterans is the focus of serious concern due to funding doubts, BBC Scotland has learned.

Veterans First Point centres were set up in Scotland with money gathered from UK banks in Libor fines for rigging the benchmark interest rate.

That funding is about to run out.

Local health boards now face having to pick up costs, with matched support from the Scottish government.

However there are no guarantees of long-term funding.

Eight Veteran First Point regional centres were set up across Scotland, in Edinburgh (Lothian), Aberdeen (Grampian), Wishaw (Lanarkshire), Dundee (Tayside), Inverness (Highland), Irvine (Ayrshire and Arran), Galashiels (Borders), and Cardenden (Fife).

However BBC Scotland understands some Veterans First Point staff have started enquiring about other jobs due to the doubts about the service.

'Start of troubles'

Veterans such as Jack Dunlop, 73, who served with the RAF, fear losing the service and the support he sought out.

Mr Dunlop, who is originally from Ayrshire and now lives in Aberdeen, told BBC Scotland he has suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since the 1960s.

He said it was triggered after he witnesses a plane crash and had to help in the aftermath, which included picking up body parts.

Mr Dunlop said: "That was the start of my troubles.

"You avoided people, you were frightened to go out, I could not go to the hairdresser, I could not go to the optician, any situation you were trapped, even in a telephone box."

He said of Veterans First Point: "It has given me hope, we can talk, it's a close knit family.

"It's frightening, what happens now? Why should a good thing fail?"

'Deserve support'

Neil Murray, of Veterans First Point Grampian, said: "I think we are scraping the surface, there's a massive veteran community.

"The veterans and their families deserve the support we provide, the have earned it."

The Scottish government confirmed it was funding 50% of the total cost of each service with health boards match-funding the remainder where there was evidence of an ongoing commitment to the service in that area.

The offer currently allows funding of the service to the end of the year.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: "NHS Grampian provides a range of services to support veterans and, following the announcement of changes to funding for Veterans First Point, we are currently reviewing options to meet the needs of users of the service."

Scottish Liberal Democrat North East Scotland MSP Mike Rumbles said: "It would be a scandal if this was allowed to fall.

"It's a real help to ex-service personnel."