Scots mark Passchendaele centenary

Image copyright DCMS Image caption Thousands of Scots took part in the Battle of Passchendaele, fought in the mud of Flanders

Thousands of people from across Scotland are to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele in World War One.

The conflict claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers, including many thousands of Scots.

About 200 of their descendents have travelled to Belgium for commemorations at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres.

There will also be a parade in Crieff, supported by armed forces charity Legion Scotland.

Image copyright DCMS Image caption A tank and a crater during the First World War's battle of Passchendaele.

Officially known as the Third Battle of Ypres, Passchendaele was fought from 31 July to 6 November 1917 in the West Flanders region of northern Belgium.

It is remembered as one of the harshest battles of the war, with heavy rain contributing to the Allies gaining only five miles of ground in three months.

About 325,000 Allied troops and 260,000 Germans died in the battle, which poet Siegfried Sassoon described as "hell".

There was a massive Scottish presence at Passchendaele, with more than 50 battalions from Scotland fighting.

Image copyright Jack Taylor Image caption The Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing will be the focus of the commemorations

Descendants of those who died are attending commemorations in Belgium on Sunday and Monday.

A service for them will include the traditional bugle call and wreath laying as well as music by the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

A short reception is due to follow with live performances from artists including Dame Helen Mirren, Alfie Boe, and the cast of War Horse.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will be representing the Scottish government at the commemorations.

Image copyright Jack Taylor Image caption Rows of headstones mark the dead at Tyne Cot Cemetery

In Perthshire, veterans and serving soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will parade through Crieff in memory of those who died.

Also taking part in the parade will be a group of cyclists, representing The Black Watch (3 SCOTS).

They will arrive in the town having cycled more than 600 miles to Passchendaele.

Black Watch soldiers were involved in the Battle of Passchendaele, which is one of the many reasons why Crieff has such strong connections to the conflict.

The cyclists intend to carry their bikes as a tribute to their fallen comrades from another era.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be attended by Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, the President of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland.

Festivals Crieff Chairman Alastair McClymont said: "A lot of hard work has gone in to making this happen and hopefully members of the public will find the military parade through the town and the Drumhead Service in Market Park enjoyable as well as a moving experience, and then enjoy the family day being presented by Legion Scotland."