Scotland's papers: Vital NHS services 'face axe'

Cuts to acute hospital services will have to be accelerated due to a funding gap that threatens the success of a flagship project to integrate health and social care, NHS finance chiefs are reported as saying in The Herald. The paper also says the service's £8.3bn budget is not enough to meet demand and that unless the shortfall is reversed the "required shift in the balance of care will take longer to achieve".

Like many of Saturday's papers, The Scotsman leads with the news of Charlie Gard's death. The paper refers to a statement from his parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, who fought for five months to prevent doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital from withdrawing life-support treatment. The couple said their son had died on Friday.

Under the headline Rest In Peace Charlie, the Daily Mail writes that the 11-month-old, whose short life "captured the hearts of the world", died a week before his first birthday.

The Daily Express reports how the little boy's parents had requested that Charlie be allowed to die at home, but sadly their final wish was denied and the little boy died in a hospice.

RIP Our Hero, is how the Scottish Sun headlines the story and says that Charlie's parents plan to "fill the void" left by their baby's death by launching a charity foundation.

In other news, a transitional post-Brexit deal between Britain and the EU could breathe new life into debates about the future of any independence referendum and whether or not Scotland should be in the bloc, according to an expert on European politics and policy quoted in The National.

Meanwhile, The Times Scotland edition claims that Nicola Sturgeon is working with the leader of the Irish government to block Theresa May's proposals to leave the EU single market and customs union.

There should be no economic border between Britain and Ireland after Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said in the i newspaper. Ireland's head of government has moved to deny reports he favours an Irish Sea frontier, says the paper.

The "full scale of teacher cuts under the SNP government" has been disclosed after it emerged that almost 200 heads are being forced to run more than one school, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes from a Freedom of Information disclosure which found that 191 head teachers were in charge of more than one school in Scotland.

The father of 19-year-old Amanda Duffy, who was murdered 25 years ago, has accused prosecutors of bungling the campaign to bring her killer to justice, reports the Daily Record.