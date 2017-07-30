Scotland's papers: Hoops match 'mayhem'

Celtic fans are expected to appear in court in England today after 19 arrests were made at a "friendly" tie in the north east city of Sunderland, reports The Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper says that supporters were involved in "running street battles" with locals, resulting in at least one supporter being admitted to hospital with head injuries.

In politics, proposals to use the Irish Sea as a border between Britain and Ireland after Brexit would make it harder for Scotland to deal with terrorism and security issues, senior SNP sources have told The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, the SNP's new Westminster leader believes the party can "reboot" the case for independence as a left-wing alternative to Tory austerity, according to The Sunday Herald. The paper writes that the plan could be interpreted as a reaction to Labour success and the "Corbyn bounce".

An independent watchdog has criticised police handling of a complaint by a cleared terror suspect, writes The Sunday Post, which adds that Police Scotland has been ordered to reinvestigate the claims made by Yousif Badri.

Chancellor Philip Hammond's Brexit transition plan has come under public attack from Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson's economic guru, as significant splits begin to emerge in the UK Cabinet, claims The Sunday Telegraph.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson is facing political pressure to overhaul the Police Scotland watchdog in the wake of the bullying allegations made against chief constable Phil Gormley, according to Scotland on Sunday.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday says that Earl Spencer has made an "impassioned plea" to Channel 4 to try to stop Princess Diana's "explosive" video diaries being broadcast next week.

The Sunday Mail leads with claims about a so-called "crime queen" who has chosen to visit a luxury hotel in Dubai with members of her family.