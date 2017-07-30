US host Craig Ferguson to appear in Still Game

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Ferguson stepped down from the Late Late Show in 2014

Former US talk show host Craig Ferguson is to return to Scottish TV for the first time in 25 years with an appearance on Still Game.

The Glasgow-born comedian presented the Late Late Show for more than a decade, becoming one of the highest paid hosts in America.

Ferguson said he had been sent a Still Game script by the show's creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

He called it "hilarious" and said he was delighted to be part of the show.

The 55-year-old, who continues to present US game shows, told the Sunday Times Scotland: "My ambitions are more about doing stuff that's fun so my first television work in Scotland in 25 years is later this year and it's because Ford and Greg sent me a script for Still Game, and I'm going to do an episode because it's just hilarious."

'So funny'

He added: "I'm not allowed to tell you what I'm doing, I'm not allowed to tell anybody and of course I understand that, but - Jesus Christ - it is so funny.

"I loved Chewin' The Fat and I love Still Game, so I'm delighted to be part of that."

Before moving to the US, Ferguson appeared in British TV shows such as One Foot In The Grave in the 1990s.

He also acted in a number of US programmes before winning the host role on the Late Late Show.

He stepped down at the end of 2014, with James Corden taking over the role.

Still Game is returning to the BBC later this year, with filming under way at its Dumbarton studio and locations around Glasgow.