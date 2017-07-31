Scotland's papers: 'Sailors on the rampage'

Image copyright Daily Record

Military top brass have been accused of "turning a blind eye" to violent brawls involving personnel based at Faslane, according to the front page of the Daily Record. Pub and restaurant owners, as well as local MP Brendan O'Hara, have written to the Royal Navy demanding action, it added.

The Herald reports that Business for Scotland, a group which supports Scottish independence, has urged the SNP to balance "fairness in society" with support for entrepreneurs.

Scotland's chief inspector of prisons has called for jail terms of less than a year to be phased out, according to The Scotsman.

Car rental firms are the target of the Scottish Daily Mail's front page. It says customers are being charged for "bogus repairs" on hire cars. Rather than fix dents and scratches, the paper claims some firms simply accept a lower resale value.

Motorists are also the focus of the lead story in the Daily Telegraph. It reports that drivers are being overcharged for motor insurance because insurers are making "secret deals" to overinflate the price of repairs.

Philip Hammond has said the UK will not cut taxes and regulations in a bid to undercut European rivals after Brexit, according to The Times.

Criticism of Liam Fox's comments on free movement following the UK's departure from the European Union feature on the front page of The National. Immigration expert Professor Alison Phipps described them as "illogical and under-researched".

The I highlights a series of problems at airports during the peak holiday season, claiming "Britain can't cope".

The Daily Express reports that tax inspectors have admitted having to repay more than £26m in the last three months. The paper said it has been described as an "outrageous" blunder.

Channel 4 plans to screen tapes of Princess Diana in which she discusses her marriage to Prince Charles are facing criticism, according to the Scottish Sun,

The Moray edition of the Press and Journal reports that three teachers due to start jobs in the region have pulled out, blaming a lack of affordable housing.

Police have issued a warning to vigilante groups after charging a man with grooming offences, according to the lead in The Courier.