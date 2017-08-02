Scotland's population: Dementia deaths double in a decade

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 32,000 more people came to Scotland than left last year

The number of Scots dying from Alzheimer's and dementia has more than doubled to 5,571 since the year 2000, according to the latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the conditions had now overtaken circulatory diseases such as stroke as a leading cause of death among Scots.

The figures were contained among data showing Scotland now has a record population of 5.4 million people.

Statisticians said the rise was mainly due to immigration.

Tim Ellis, the registrar general of Scotland, said that about 32,000 more people came to Scotland than left between 2015 and 2016.

'Greatest increases'

Of these, 23,000 people were from overseas and 9,000 people were from the rest of the UK.

More than half of those who came to Scotland from the rest of the UK or overseas were between 18 and 32 years old.

Cancer remained the biggest killer among Scots and has risen by 6% between 2000 and 2016. There were 15,901 deaths from cancer last year, compared with 4,142 from cerebrovascular disease.

Scotland population data 2016 5.4 million Scotland's population 15,901 Deaths from cancer

5,571 Deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia

28% Expected increase in number of pensioners by 2040

1% Expected increase in working age population by 2040 getty images

Mr Ellis said the figures were partly explained by the fact that Scots were living longer.

He said the impact of Scotland's ageing population was clear: "Scotland's population has continued to age over the past decade, with the greatest increases in the population in the older age groups.

"Over the next 25 years, there is a projected increase of 28% in the number of pensioners in Scotland, compared to an increase of just 1% in the number of people of working age.

"This has implications for funding allocations, tax revenues, pensions, education, health and social care provision."

The report also includes new data about births registered in Scotland in 2016.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The number of births registered in Scotland declined in 2016

It shows that 54,488 births were registered in Scotland in 2016, 1.1% fewer births than in 2015 and the lowest annual total since 2005.

The average age of first-time mothers increased to 30.3 compared with 26.0 in 1975. The average age of first-time fathers also increased from 28.4 in 1975 to 32.9 in 2016.

In 2016 there were 56,728 deaths registered in Scotland, 1.5% fewer than in 2015.