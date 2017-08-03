Scotland's papers: Drink deaths 'surge'

Alcohol deaths have spiked to their highest level since the peak of the recession, with health boards that have slashed funding for problem drinking among the worst hit, reports The Herald. The paper says that NHS Lanarkshire, which made the biggest cut to funding of any Scottish authority, saw alcohol-related deaths rise from 186 in 2015 to 212 in 2016.

Two foster carers have won the right to be classed as employees in a ruling that could usher in holiday pay and a guaranteed minimum wage for thousands of people in Scotland, according to The Times. It follows an employment tribunal in Glasgow that rejected the council's assertion that James and Christine Johnstone were self-employed.

The Scotsman says that Scotland is facing a "demographic time bomb" in the coming decades after new figures revealed a sharp rise in the older population, prompting fears over how hard-pressed services will cope.

Scotland is "the place for space" - and could dominate the satellite industry as start-ups pioneer world-leading technology, claims The National. The paper reveals how the country already accounts for 18% of British space industry jobs and more than 100 companies and public organisations connected with the sector.

Ministers have been accused of ignoring warnings over the "passport chaos" causing misery to British airline passengers as the busiest week of the holiday season approaches, according to The Telegraph. It follows claims from Airlines UK, the industry body for British-registered carriers, which said it had written to UK ministers in May warning of trouble ahead.

The i newspaper also leads with the passport queues and writes that the delays suffered by British holidaymakers at European Union airports is likely to continue throughout the summer.

The Duke of Edinburgh looks out from most of Scotland's front pages. The Scottish Daily Mail says the 96-year-old has retired from official royal engagements in his own "inimitable style" by joking with Royal Marines that they should be "locked up" for their "madcap" fundraising efforts.

Under the headline Thank You Sir, the Scottish Daily Express describes the prince's public life as "well lived" and details how he has "faithfully served" the British public as the Queen's consort.

The Daily Record reports on the impending court case of a man accused of taking £90,000 from his dementia sufferer aunt's bank accounts and buying a new car with the cash.

Like many of the papers, The Scottish Sun reports how US scientists have made a medical breakthrough in gene therapy that could ultimately end the "curse of inherited disease".

The ghosts of former housemates Jade Goody and David Gest are wandering the Celebrity Big Brother house according to contestant and TV psychic Derek Acorah, says the Daily Star.