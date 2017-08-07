Scotland's papers: missing man 'blunder'

Image copyright Scotsman

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright Herald

Image copyright Courier

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Telegraph

Image copyright NAtional

Image copyright Inewspaper

Image copyright PAndJ

The discovery of a man's body in his home, a month after he was reported missing, is The Scotsman's lead. The paper says his family found his remains in the garage of the property which had already been searched by police.

The Daily Express labels it a blunder, pointing out that the police search had involved more than 50 volunteers, police dogs and a marine unit.

The Scottish Sun carries an interview with the British model who was abducted in Italy. Chloe Ayling tells how she was drugged, handcuffed and stuffed in a suitcase by a gang of masked men.

Scotland is facing an obesity epidemic, claims the Scottish Daily Mail, which reports that 100 hospital beds are occupied by diabetes sufferers.

The Daily Record focuses on the plight of homeless people, declaring that young Scots have been "left to rot" on the street. The charity Shelter tells the paper that half of those struggling to cope are aged 16 to 34.

The Daily Telegraph says there is anger among Tory ranks at the scale of the Brexit "divorce bill" offer, said to be £36bn.

The issue is threatening to erupt into a "civil war" in the Conservative Party, says The National.

Half of all trains arriving at Scotland's busiest stations are late, according to The Herald, which focuses on the latest ScotRail performance figures.

The Courier's Dundee edition takes a local angle on the same story, saying nearly 40% of trains to Dundee failed to arrive on time last month.

The Press and Journal's Aberdeen edition says council officials have been accused of holding "secret talks" about average speed cameras due to go live soon on the A90.