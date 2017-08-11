Scotland's papers: Operations cancelled over festival influx
- 11 August 2017
- From the section Scotland
Operations have been cancelled in Edinburgh because the influx of visitors for the festival season has put pressure on the city's hospital, report The Times. The paper says the health board apologised after it postponed procedures this week, saying that the move had been necessary to "ensure safe care for everyone".