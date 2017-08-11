Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 4-11 August

  • 11 August 2017
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Dark clouds over the Kelpies Image copyright Stuart Sly
Image caption There was an angry looking sky over the Kelpies when Stuart Sly took this picture
Reveller dressed as traffic warden at Belladrum festival Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption This year's Belladrum festival was a soggy affair but it didn't stop this reveller from dressing up and having fun
Three bridges over the Forth Image copyright Ross MacPherson
Image caption Ross MacPherson snapped all three large bridges over the Forth during a hike up Binny Craig near Uphall in West Lothian.
Forth road bridges Image copyright Narister Oliveira
Image caption Narister Oliveira is also a fan of the Forth bridges - she took this photo from the train as it crossed the rail bridge during a family trip to Aberdour.
Cairn Terrier at the Campsies Image copyright Fraser Fife
Image caption Fraser Fife says his "aging" Cairn Terrier is still sprightly enough to climb the Campsie Fells
dolphins at Chanonry Point Image copyright STEVE JOHNSTONE
Image caption Steve Johnstone captured this great shot of a dolphin and calf at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.
Dunure Harbour from above Image copyright Douglas Graham
Image caption Douglas Graham says he used a drone to snap this birds-eye-view of Dunure harbour in Ayrshire
Portpatrick Image copyright Jeff Bell
Image caption Jeff Bell made his first ever trip to Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway recently - and took this stunning shot
Ptarmigan on Schiellion Image copyright Neil Boyd
Image caption Neil Boyd says he spotted at ptarmigan on Schiellion on Monday
Storm cloud over Angus countryside Image copyright James Dewar
Image caption The storm clouds are rolling across the Angus countryside in this photograph of a typical Scottish summer by James Dewar
Boy jumping for joy on Vatersay beach Image copyright Phil Thompson
Image caption Why wouldn't you jump for joy on Vatersay beach? This is Phil Thompson's son, Finn, having a "marvellous" time on Barra.
dog on beach Image copyright Alex Gran
Image caption Another beach... this time it's Cruden Bay where Casper, the "wee white dug" appears to be flying across the sand.
Wildflowers on the road through Port Elphinstone and Inverurie Image copyright Kirstie Waterston
Image caption Kirstie Waterston says the wild flowers really brighten up a dull patch of ground near her home in Inverurie
Sunset over Balevullin Beach, Tiree Image copyright Peter Dawson
Image caption Peter Dawson, from Giffnock, sent in this beautiful image of the sunset over Balevullin beach on Tiree
Old Dumbarton bridge is illuminated Image copyright Tom Clark
Image caption Tom Clark photographed the old Dumbarton bridge, which has recently been illuminated. "It's nice to see that it has been given a new lease of life," he said.
Superman moon Image copyright Graham Fraser
Image caption This is what Graham Fraser describes as a "superman moon". However there have no reports of any caped crusaders near Stirling railway station... as far as we know.

All images are copyrighted.

More on this story