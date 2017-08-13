Scotland's papers: Salmond on indyref2 and Thomson

Image copyright Scotland on Sunday

Scotland on Sunday leads with "Fringe star" Alex Salmond attacking the SNP's handling of the Michelle Thomson affair.

The Sunday Mail says Alex Salmond has "lashed out" at Nicola Sturgeon over the treatment of fraud probe former MP Michelle Thomson.

The Sunday Herald also leads with the former SNP leader, but on the line that he believes Scotland will be independent in four years.

The Sunday Post says there have been at least 79 knife crime incidents in Scottish schools since Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne was stabbed to death in 2015.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday features an interview with TV star Ant McPartlin, who reveals how his "two-year addiction to super-strong painkillers" almost killed him.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday says a Scottish police call-handling centre where failures have been linked to three fatalities is now taking 999 calls from two other major UK forces.

The Sunday Telegraph says Chancellor Philip Hammond will vow that Britain will leave the single market and customs union entirely after Brexit in 2019, and will not stay in the European Union by the "back door".

According to The Sunday Express, two thirds of British people do not think Camilla should be Queen, which it says reveals "the damage done by coverage of the anniversary of Princess Diana's death".