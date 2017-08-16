Scotland's papers: Drug deaths 'highest in EU'

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright The Telegraph

Image copyright The i

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright Press and Journal

The Scotsman says drug-related deaths in Scotland reached a record number last year, with more per head of population than any other EU country and two-and-a-half times as many as the UK as a whole.

The Daily Mail features the same story and says the figures are a "damning indictment" on the SNP's "soft touch strategy on addiction".

The Scottish Sun says drug deaths in Scotland are now eight times the EU average. It leads with a woman being investigated over an alleged "con" to pay for £10,000 of cosmetic surgery.

The Daily Record says two boys managed to get themselves locked in a supermarket overnight before "feasting on booze and food from the shelves" during a four-hour "rampage".

The Herald leads with critics of the UK government claiming Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for the UK to have no solid border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit "still threatens to severely disrupt trade".

The i goes with the same story, saying checkpoints on the Irish border would revive memories of The Troubles.

The National says a new report has outlined ways an independent Scotland could create "a social security system that works for all of us" - including a Basic Income.

The Times says a coalition of businesses has called on the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) to stop fighting plans for a major offshore wind farm off the north east coast of Scotland and warned that "the livelihoods of hundreds of families are at stake".

The Daily Express leads with government figures showing house prices have continued to rise since last June's Brexit vote, which the paper says is "the final nail in the coffin of Project Fear".

The Courier's Dundee edition features a wedding planner who fled to Ibiza after defrauding engaged couples out of £130,000.

The Press and Journal's north east edition leads with Sir Alex Ferguson backing Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium and training facility on the outskirts of the city.