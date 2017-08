From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Bob Blainey Image caption Bob Blainey watched cattle cool down in Loch Etive near Dail.

Image copyright Lisa Robertson Image caption Lisa Robertson had this view from Fingal's Cave, Staffa.

Image copyright Elliott family Image caption The Elliott family, from Lancashire, saw Highland dancers during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Image copyright George Murray Image caption George Murray, from Aberdeen, sent in this photo of Brochel Castle on Raasay.

Image copyright Alexander Quinn Image caption Alexander Quinn, from Renfrew, watched a jet ski competition in Greenock.

Image copyright Ian Davidson Image caption A Vauxhall-Holden J Type Roadster was on display at Biggar rally. Ian Davidson, from Perth, thought it was "stunning".

Image copyright Greg Manson Image caption Greg Manson came across Hermit's Castle during a tour of the North Coast 500.

Image copyright Brian Fitzearl Image caption Heather blooms on the Eildon Hills near Melrose. Brian Fitzearl, from Ancrum, had been on an early morning walk.

Image copyright Alan C Tough Image caption The Perseid meteor was spotted from Duffus Castle around 02:25 on Sunday. Photo by Alan C Tough from Elgin.

Image copyright Barrie Cooper Image caption Cairnsmore of Fleet, in Dumfries and Galloway, is "a true wilderness", said Barrie Cooper from Gelston.

Image copyright Mark Harkin Image caption One of the sculptures in place for the Big Stampede in Hamilton. Photo by Mark Harkin from Clydebank.

Image copyright Douglas Brown Image caption Too many bubbles to count. Douglas Brown, from Bridge of Weir, was in Glasgow's Buchanan Street.

Image copyright Gordon Mackie Image caption Gordon Mackie, from Caithness, says Aurora Borealis season got off to a good start over Dunnet beach.

Image copyright Geraldine Fraser Image caption Geraldine Fraser was excited to receive an invite to the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

Image copyright Margaret Douglas Image caption Rona the cocker spaniel went to see The Kelpies with Margaret Douglas from Head of Muir, Stirlingshire.

Image copyright Tony Sharp Image caption Tony Sharp, from East Kilbride, was at Glasgow's Queen's Park on Saturday.

Image copyright Debbie Thom Image caption Debbie Thom, from Inverness, called this the tree of life.

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption Dusk fell over Edinburgh as Dave Stewart, from Leith, waited to see the Tattoo's fireworks. A long exposure, taken from Salisbury Crags, made the city glow.

Image copyright Emma Smith Image caption Emma Smith took this photo as she left Islay.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Curtis Welsh, from Melrose, watched the Lancashire Fusilier train, on the Waverley line, on Sunday.

Image copyright Ingrid van Berlo Image caption Ingrid van Berlo, from the Netherlands, set off from Yetholm to hike in the Scottish Borders.

Image copyright Gill Rhodes Image caption Gill Rhodes sent in this photo of St Andrews.

All images are copyrighted.